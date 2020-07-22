Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $487,569,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,381,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 1,696,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

