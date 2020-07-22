Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$74.83, with a volume of 324901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.21.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.134424 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

