Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 7th

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

