Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 282,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,661. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

