Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.40

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.40 and last traded at C$56.18, with a volume of 684049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.2325903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

