Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,134 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NetEase by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.35.

NTES stock traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.69. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

