Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 148,304 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,304 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 45.2% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE KO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 1,074,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

