Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,889 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $143.69. 43,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

