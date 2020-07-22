Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 66,559 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,538 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329,725 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exelon by 1,342.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Exelon stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 541,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,579. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

