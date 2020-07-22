Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,889 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

