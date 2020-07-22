Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of C traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 923,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,400,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

