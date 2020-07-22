Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.70. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $96.88 and a twelve month high of $153.02. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

