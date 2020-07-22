Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $732.54. 13,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,998. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $735.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $701.58 and its 200 day moving average is $645.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

