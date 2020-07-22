Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,695 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,782 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $637.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,793. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.50 and a 200 day moving average of $503.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

