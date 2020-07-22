Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 30,700 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after buying an additional 124,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. 38,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,929. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

