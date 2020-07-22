Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 31,499 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 148,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

