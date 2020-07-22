Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.85. 181,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $145.92. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

