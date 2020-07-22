Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 7,348 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31,489.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,587 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 187,990 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,799 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,663 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.11. 84,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.39.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

