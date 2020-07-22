Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

