Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 173,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

