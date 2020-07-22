Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.08. 39,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.32. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $362.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.