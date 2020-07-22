Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. 43,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.