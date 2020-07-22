Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 61,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

