Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $28.54 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 143,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of BABA traded down $7.51 on Wednesday, reaching $250.39. 773,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $636.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.