Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.74. 23,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.48 and its 200-day moving average is $341.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

