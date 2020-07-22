Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,066,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 285,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,316. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

