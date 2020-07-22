Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $244.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $245.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

