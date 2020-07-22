Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. 61,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.