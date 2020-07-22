Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 289,344 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

