Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 307.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. 21,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

