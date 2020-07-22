Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.47. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

