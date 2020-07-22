Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 202 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

INTU stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

