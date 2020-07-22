Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,977,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 88,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.