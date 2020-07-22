Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,007,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 55,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.16.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

