Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,800 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 405,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

