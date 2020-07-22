Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,600 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

ETR stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

