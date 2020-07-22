Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 726 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

