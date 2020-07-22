Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.91. 45,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

