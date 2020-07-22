Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 74,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 335.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,914. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.