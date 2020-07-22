Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,264,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 900,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,993,000. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

