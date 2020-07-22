Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,910. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.