Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,144 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.