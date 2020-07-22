Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,522,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

