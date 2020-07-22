Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 26,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

