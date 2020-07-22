Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $49,802,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 73,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.