Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Triton International accounts for about 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Triton International worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

TRTN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 8,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,216. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders have sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

