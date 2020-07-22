Barnett & Company Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:BSMM remained flat at $$25.33 on Wednesday. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

