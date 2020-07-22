Barnett & Company Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:BSMM remained flat at $$25.33 on Wednesday. 4,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.