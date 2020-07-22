Barnett & Company Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84.

