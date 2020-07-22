Barnett & Company Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 949,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 70,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -705,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

