Barnett & Company Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 155,847 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 12,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,451. The company has a market cap of $224.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

